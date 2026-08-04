Sambhv Steel Tubes consolidated net profit rises 66.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.07% to Rs 732.17 crore

Net profit of Sambhv Steel Tubes rose 66.87% to Rs 56.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.07% to Rs 732.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 558.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.732.17558.6313.0013.0189.3457.6676.8645.6756.5233.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News