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Sameera Agro and Infra consolidated net profit rises 57.49% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 94.30 crore

Net profit of Sameera Agro and Infra rose 57.49% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 94.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.29% to Rs 14.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.88% to Rs 274.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales94.3083.23 13 274.02236.46 16 OPM %10.698.94 -9.218.96 - PBDT9.897.42 33 24.8021.14 17 PBT8.785.88 49 21.3718.21 17 NP5.783.67 57 14.5212.38 17

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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