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Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit rises 671.03% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 344.86 crore

Net profit of Samhi Hotels rose 671.03% to Rs 353.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 344.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 318.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 488.29% to Rs 502.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 1247.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1120.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales344.86318.81 8 1247.801120.54 11 OPM %32.3638.11 -34.5736.33 - PBDT82.8870.96 17 291.64202.86 44 PBT44.7342.00 7 164.9887.17 89 NP353.6745.87 671 502.9985.50 488

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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