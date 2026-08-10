Samkrg Pistons & Rings standalone net profit declines 6.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 71.85 croreNet profit of Samkrg Pistons & Rings declined 6.60% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 71.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales71.8563.97 12 OPM %12.3711.07 -PBDT6.506.23 4 PBT3.383.09 9 NP2.692.88 -7
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