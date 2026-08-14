Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.18% to Rs 1651.93 croreNet profit of Sammaan Capital declined 27.22% to Rs 243.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 334.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.18% to Rs 1651.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2400.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1651.932400.33 -31 OPM %99.9169.83 -PBDT346.12489.14 -29 PBT326.01468.11 -30 NP243.30334.30 -27
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