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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sammaan Capital consolidated net profit declines 27.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 31.18% to Rs 1651.93 crore

Net profit of Sammaan Capital declined 27.22% to Rs 243.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 334.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 31.18% to Rs 1651.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2400.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1651.932400.33 -31 OPM %99.9169.83 -PBDT346.12489.14 -29 PBT326.01468.11 -30 NP243.30334.30 -27

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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