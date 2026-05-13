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Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in credit ratings of LT debt programme

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Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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From CARE

Sammaan Capital announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the credit rating assigned to the long-term debt programme of Sammaan Capital by two notches to CARE AA+; Stable'.

Further, the rating assigned to the Commercial Paper and Short-Term Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company has been reaffirmed at CARE A1+'. Also CARE Ratings has upgraded the rating assigned to the Company's perpetual debt instruments to CARE AA/Stable' from CARE A+'.

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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