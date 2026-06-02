Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in LT credit rating from S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Sammaan Capital's long-term [International] credit rating to 'BB-' with Stable Outlook.

The rating upgrade reflects the continued strengthening of the Company's credit profile following the strategic investment by International Holding Company PJSC (IHC). S&P expects an improvement in business profile, enhanced funding access, continued strong capitalization, and increase in profitability.

With CRISIL having upgraded the Company's long-term rating to 'CRISIL AA+/Stable' on April 9, 2026, CARE Ratings having upgraded the Company's long-term rating to 'CARE AA+; Stable' on May 12, 2026, and ICRA having upgraded the Company's long-term rating to '[ICRA]AA+/Stable' on May 20, 2026, all the major rating agencies covering the Company have now upgraded their ratings following IHC's investment in the Company on March 31, 2026.