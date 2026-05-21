Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sammaan Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8101.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sammaan Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8101.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales decline 35.58% to Rs 1357.66 crore

Net loss of Sammaan Capital reported to Rs 8101.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 324.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.58% to Rs 1357.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2107.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7144.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1807.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.30% to Rs 8166.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8623.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1357.662107.43 -36 8166.168623.33 -5 OPM %-139.7671.41 -41.6028.28 - PBDT-3572.41479.69 PL -2196.82-2292.55 4 PBT-3597.45454.99 PL -2285.25-2375.57 4 NP-8101.41324.04 PL -7144.56-1807.46 -295

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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