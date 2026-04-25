Sampann Utpadan India consolidated net profit declines 77.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.67% to Rs 38.75 crore

Net profit of Sampann Utpadan India declined 77.98% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.67% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.35% to Rs 6.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.28% to Rs 142.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.