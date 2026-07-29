Sampann Utpadan India consolidated net profit rises 12.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 41.70 crore

Net profit of Sampann Utpadan India rose 12.02% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41.7032.6811.0112.274.303.892.752.442.051.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News