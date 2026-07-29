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Sampann Utpadan India consolidated net profit rises 12.02% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 41.70 crore

Net profit of Sampann Utpadan India rose 12.02% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 41.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.7032.68 28 OPM %11.0112.27 -PBDT4.303.89 11 PBT2.752.44 13 NP2.051.83 12

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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