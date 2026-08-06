Sampre Nutritions consolidated net profit declines 1.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.61% to Rs 14.85 crore

Net profit of Sampre Nutritions declined 1.41% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.8510.8710.1012.701.311.100.800.710.700.71

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