Sampre Nutritions consolidated net profit declines 1.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.61% to Rs 14.85 croreNet profit of Sampre Nutritions declined 1.41% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.61% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.8510.87 37 OPM %10.1012.70 -PBDT1.311.10 19 PBT0.800.71 13 NP0.700.71 -1
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