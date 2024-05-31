Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sampre Nutritions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sampre Nutritions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 59.21% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net profit of Sampre Nutritions reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 59.21% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.23% to Rs 25.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.7611.67 -59 25.1537.11 -32 OPM %44.543.68 -16.7010.94 - PBDT1.73-0.07 LP 2.402.24 7 PBT0.81-0.50 LP 0.570.42 36 NP0.55-0.56 LP 0.310.35 -11

