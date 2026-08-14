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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 18.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 18.10% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 48.16 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings rose 18.10% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 48.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales48.1650.57 -5 OPM %8.858.48 -PBDT2.902.57 13 PBT1.701.41 21 NP1.241.05 18

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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