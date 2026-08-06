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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 101.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 101.64% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 34912.40 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 101.64% to Rs 1032.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 511.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 34912.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29942.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34912.4029942.83 17 OPM %8.878.21 -PBDT2891.102238.05 29 PBT1532.891008.33 52 NP1032.05511.84 102

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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