Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 101.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.60% to Rs 34912.40 croreNet profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 101.64% to Rs 1032.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 511.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.60% to Rs 34912.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29942.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34912.4029942.83 17 OPM %8.878.21 -PBDT2891.102238.05 29 PBT1532.891008.33 52 NP1032.05511.84 102
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