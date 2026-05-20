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Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 42.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.83% to Rs 34018.75 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 42.52% to Rs 1497.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1050.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 34018.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29119.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.49% to Rs 3859.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3803.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 125022.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112540.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34018.7529119.31 17 125022.88112540.88 11 OPM %11.149.08 -9.529.38 - PBDT3549.262465.68 44 11172.259754.72 15 PBT2183.821252.02 74 6038.405261.29 15 NP1497.141050.50 43 3859.683803.02 1

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

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