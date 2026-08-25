Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.16, down 2.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 77.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 14.26% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.16, down 2.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24129.6. The Sensex is at 77163.89, down 0.27%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 10.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29101.3, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 209.5 lakh shares in last one month.