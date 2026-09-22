Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 0.28%, up for five straight sessions

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.37, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.76% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% fall in NIFTY and a 0.83% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.37, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23345.95. The Sensex is at 74600.56, down 0.35%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has dropped around 3.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27151.1, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.28 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.33, up 0.26% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 45.76% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% fall in NIFTY and a 0.83% fall in the Nifty Auto index.