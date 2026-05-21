Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd spurts 2.67%, up for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 135.7, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.35% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% fall in NIFTY and a 10.61% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.7, up 2.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23630.9. The Sensex is at 75137.86, down 0.24%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 2.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25914.35, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 498.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 205.99 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135.84, up 2.54% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 37.35% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% fall in NIFTY and a 10.61% fall in the Nifty Auto index.