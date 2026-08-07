Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for third straight session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.1, up 8.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.84% jump in NIFTY and a 25.75% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.1, up 8.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 24567. The Sensex is at 78526.75, down 0.54%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has gained around 19.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29113.4, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 851.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 165.48 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 169.4, up 9.59% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 83.82% in last one year as compared to a 0.84% jump in NIFTY and a 25.75% jump in the Nifty Auto index.