Samvardhana Motherson International to indirectly hold 100% stake in Vacuform

The board of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) at its meeting held on 27 April 2026, inter-alia, considered and approved acquisition through its 100% step down subsidiary namely MSSL Global RSA Module Engineering (MSSL RSA) of 49% of equity share capital of Vacuform 2000 Proprietary (Vacuform) from the initial promoters of Vacuform, subject to satisfactory completion of conditions precedent.

Post completion of afore-mentioned acquisition, SAMIL will hold 100% of equity share capital of Vacuform via its wholly owned subsidiaries namely MSSL RSA and Motherson Global Investments B.V., Netherland in the ratio of 49% and 51%, respectively. Thereafter, Vacuform will become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of SAMIL.