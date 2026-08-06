Samvardhana Motherson rises after Q1 PAT jumps 102% YoY to Rs 1,032 cr

Samvardhana Motherson International rose 1.43% to Rs 156.55 after the company reported a 101.64% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,032.05 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations increased 16.66% YoY to Rs 35,243.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 30,212.00 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,532.89 crore in Q1 FY27, up 75.82% from Rs 871.84 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA advanced 26% year on year to Rs 3,104 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 8.8% in Q1 FY27 as against 8.2% in Q1 FY26.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Motherson, said, Our integrated D.E.M.A.L. capabilities* helped us begin FY27 on a strong note, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue, a reflection of our diversified business model and the continued trust of our customers. Despite input cost inflation and an evolving geopolitical environment, disciplined execution and cost optimisation drove resilient profitability. Our balance sheet remains a core strength, with leverage at its lowest-ever level, even as we invest in organic growth, positioning us well to pursue strategic acquisitions in an increasingly dynamic global landscape. Backed by a robust order book, we remain confident in delivering sustainable long-term growth and value for our stakeholders. I thank our teams and customers for their continued support."