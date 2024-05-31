Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 36.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 36.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales decline 26.43% to Rs 24.33 crore

Net profit of Samyak International rose 36.08% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.43% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.41% to Rs 3.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 38.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.3333.07 -26 38.0644.30 -14 OPM %13.9710.13 -20.2013.97 - PBDT3.413.43 -1 7.506.25 20 PBT1.361.02 33 3.843.07 25 NP1.320.97 36 3.803.03 25

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

