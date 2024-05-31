Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 36.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.43% to Rs 24.33 croreNet profit of Samyak International rose 36.08% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.43% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.41% to Rs 3.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 38.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News