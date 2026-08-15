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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samyak International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Samyak International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 35.11% to Rs 11.93 crore

Net profit of Samyak International reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.11% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.938.83 35 OPM %14.3314.27 -PBDT1.601.02 57 PBT0.840.11 664 NP0.93-0.16 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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