Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 41.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.08% to Rs 1334.74 croreNet profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 41.08% to Rs 23.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.08% to Rs 1334.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 745.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1334.74745.34 79 OPM %8.109.33 -PBDT73.0467.05 9 PBT38.3255.34 -31 NP23.8240.43 -41
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