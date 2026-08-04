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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 41.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 41.08% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 79.08% to Rs 1334.74 crore

Net profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 41.08% to Rs 23.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.08% to Rs 1334.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 745.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1334.74745.34 79 OPM %8.109.33 -PBDT73.0467.05 9 PBT38.3255.34 -31 NP23.8240.43 -41

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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