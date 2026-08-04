Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 41.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 79.08% to Rs 1334.74 crore

Net profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 41.08% to Rs 23.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 79.08% to Rs 1334.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 745.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1334.74745.348.109.3373.0467.0538.3255.3423.8240.43

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