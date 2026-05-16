Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 50.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 50.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 59.68% to Rs 1169.18 crore

Net profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 50.58% to Rs 21.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.68% to Rs 1169.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.79% to Rs 77.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 3811.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2998.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1169.18732.18 60 3811.182998.61 27 OPM %8.089.34 -7.468.79 - PBDT63.5268.87 -8 207.90262.31 -21 PBT31.2857.31 -45 114.80216.45 -47 NP21.5743.65 -51 77.35160.45 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AKI India consolidated net profit rises 484.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Autoline Industries consolidated net profit rises 366.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Beekay Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story