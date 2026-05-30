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Sanblue Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Sales decline 48.50% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net Loss of Sanblue Corporation reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.50% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 91.02% to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.861.67 -49 3.191.67 91 OPM %-10.47-3.59 --9.72-19.16 - PBDT-0.07-0.02 -250 0.200.42 -52 PBT-0.07-0.02 -250 0.180.40 -55 NP-0.07-0.02 -250 0.190.33 -42

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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