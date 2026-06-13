Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanchay Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sanchay Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Sanchay Finvest reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.01-0.12 LP -0.020.26 PL OPM %-1800.00166.67 -3600.00-96.15 - PBDT-0.170.01 PL -0.67-0.17 -294 PBT-0.170 0 -0.69-0.21 -229 NP-0.420.02 PL -1.41-0.32 -341

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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