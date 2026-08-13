Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 1.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.87% to Rs 37.97 croreNet profit of Sanco Trans rose 1.81% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 37.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales37.9733.64 13 OPM %8.959.04 -PBDT3.843.38 14 PBT2.222.19 1 NP1.691.66 2
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