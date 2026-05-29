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Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 432.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:30 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.50% to Rs 35.48 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans rose 432.61% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.50% to Rs 35.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 576.51% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.46% to Rs 139.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.4828.27 26 139.04104.97 32 OPM %9.414.07 -8.754.28 - PBDT3.881.82 113 13.807.54 83 PBT2.470.62 298 8.592.67 222 NP2.450.46 433 10.081.49 577

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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