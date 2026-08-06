Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyJ-1 Visa RulesDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry Draw
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 71.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 71.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 524.82% to Rs 458.18 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 71.42% to Rs 99.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 524.82% to Rs 458.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales458.1873.33 525 OPM %4.2324.74 -PBDT111.5172.78 53 PBT109.9771.21 54 NP99.4958.04 71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 218.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pace Digitek consolidated net profit rises 13.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Aster DM Quality Care consolidated net profit declines 81.22% in the June 2026 quarter

eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 15.99% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Next Story