Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 71.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 524.82% to Rs 458.18 croreNet profit of Sandesh rose 71.42% to Rs 99.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 524.82% to Rs 458.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales458.1873.33 525 OPM %4.2324.74 -PBDT111.5172.78 53 PBT109.9771.21 54 NP99.4958.04 71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content