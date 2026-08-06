Sandesh consolidated net profit rises 71.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 524.82% to Rs 458.18 crore

Net profit of Sandesh rose 71.42% to Rs 99.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 524.82% to Rs 458.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.458.1873.334.2324.74111.5172.78109.9771.2199.4958.04

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