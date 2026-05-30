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Sandesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
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Sales rise 178.78% to Rs 210.98 crore

Net loss of Sandesh reported to Rs 34.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 178.78% to Rs 210.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.63% to Rs 65.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.47% to Rs 439.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales210.9875.68 179 439.70294.18 49 OPM %-16.5615.75 -19.6423.26 - PBDT-29.4315.64 PL 104.57105.54 -1 PBT-31.2413.41 PL 97.5698.22 -1 NP-34.549.24 PL 65.8477.12 -15

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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