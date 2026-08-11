Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 33.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.77% to Rs 1381.89 croreNet profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 33.10% to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.77% to Rs 1381.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1090.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1381.891090.09 27 OPM %7.617.56 -PBDT101.0086.51 17 PBT51.1436.31 41 NP37.2828.01 33
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