Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 33.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.77% to Rs 1381.89 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 33.10% to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.77% to Rs 1381.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1090.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1381.891090.097.617.56101.0086.5151.1436.3137.2828.01

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