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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 33.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 33.10% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.77% to Rs 1381.89 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 33.10% to Rs 37.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.77% to Rs 1381.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1090.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1381.891090.09 27 OPM %7.617.56 -PBDT101.0086.51 17 PBT51.1436.31 41 NP37.2828.01 33

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

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