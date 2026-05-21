Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 49.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.88% to Rs 1306.99 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 49.78% to Rs 63.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 1306.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1014.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.26% to Rs 198.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.91% to Rs 4852.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3884.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.