Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 87.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 16.85 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 87.88% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 16.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.19% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 69.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.