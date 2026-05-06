Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 87.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 87.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 16.85 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals declined 87.88% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 16.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.19% to Rs 1.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 69.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.8514.07 20 69.9367.19 4 OPM %3.323.20 -4.304.11 - PBDT0.900.49 84 3.342.83 18 PBT0.740.34 118 2.662.16 23 NP0.040.33 -88 1.771.55 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pelatro consolidated net profit rises 65.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 5.56% in the March 2026 quarter

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Transchem standalone net profit rises 186.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 26.60% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story