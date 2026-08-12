Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.86% to Rs 16.39 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.86% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.3916.703.233.170.520.520.360.340.230.22

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