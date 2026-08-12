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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 1.86% to Rs 16.39 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 4.55% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.86% to Rs 16.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16.3916.70 -2 OPM %3.233.17 -PBDT0.520.52 0 PBT0.360.34 6 NP0.230.22 5

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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