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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 36.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 36.28% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 1374.78 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 36.28% to Rs 227.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 166.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 1374.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1135.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1374.781135.38 21 OPM %24.9926.36 -PBDT332.12260.52 27 PBT281.07209.36 34 NP227.09166.63 36

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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