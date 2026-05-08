Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 1511.39 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 50.94% to Rs 235.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 1511.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1321.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.66% to Rs 656.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 470.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.31% to Rs 5088.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3135.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.