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Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 1511.39 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 50.94% to Rs 235.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 1511.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1321.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.66% to Rs 656.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 470.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.31% to Rs 5088.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3135.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1511.391321.27 14 5088.423135.06 62 OPM %25.5723.91 -23.7625.03 - PBDT350.64258.44 36 1071.58744.90 44 PBT296.89204.46 45 859.76624.14 38 NP235.78156.21 51 656.64470.17 40

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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