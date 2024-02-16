Shyam Telecom Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd and TRF Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2024.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd crashed 7.62% to Rs 452.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37938 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd lost 6.36% to Rs 10.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2095 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2300 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd tumbled 5.35% to Rs 83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35403 shares in the past one month.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 2.09. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1252.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1273.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 427.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54027 shares in the past one month.

