Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd has lost 5.06% over last one month compared to 4.54% fall in BSE Energy index and 6.93% drop in the SENSEX

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd gained 1.81% today to trade at Rs 202.5. The BSE Energy index is up 0.57% to quote at 11742.24. The index is down 4.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.38% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 1.21% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 13.75 % over last one year compared to the 5.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.