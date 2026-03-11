Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd Surges 1.81%

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd has lost 5.06% over last one month compared to 4.54% fall in BSE Energy index and 6.93% drop in the SENSEX

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd gained 1.81% today to trade at Rs 202.5. The BSE Energy index is up 0.57% to quote at 11742.24. The index is down 4.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.38% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 1.21% on the day. The BSE Energy index went up 13.75 % over last one year compared to the 5.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd has lost 5.06% over last one month compared to 4.54% fall in BSE Energy index and 6.93% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2117 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 272.85 on 05 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 125.98 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

