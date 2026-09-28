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Sandur Manganese sets up subsidiary to manufacture medical devices

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Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 8:31 AM IST
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Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Sandur MedTech, to undertake the business of manufacturing medical devices and healthcare consumables.

The subsidiary will be engaged in the manufacturing, processing, assembling, marketing and distribution of medical devices, surgical products, diagnostic products and healthcare consumables, among other related activities.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore acquired 10 lakh equity shares of Sandur MedTech, each having a face value of Rs 10, aggregating to Rs 1 crore. The company holds 100% stake in the subsidiary.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores is the flagship company of the Karnataka-based Sandur Group. It is involved in the mining of low-phosphorous manganese and iron ore in the Hosapete-Ballari region of Karnataka.

The company reported a 36.28% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 227.09 crore on 21.09% increase in net sales to Rs 1,374.78 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Sandur Manganese rose 0.84% to settle at Rs 184.65 on the BSE

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

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