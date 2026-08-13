Sangal Papers standalone net profit rises 235.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.53% to Rs 55.91 croreNet profit of Sangal Papers rose 235.00% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.53% to Rs 55.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales55.9147.57 18 OPM %8.354.16 -PBDT4.311.57 175 PBT3.721.09 241 NP2.680.80 235
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