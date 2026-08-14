Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit rises 210.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Sangam Health Care Products rose 210.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.032.8214.524.260.440.120.430.110.310.10

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