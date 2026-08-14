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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit rises 210.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sangam Health Care Products standalone net profit rises 210.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Sangam Health Care Products rose 210.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.032.82 7 OPM %14.524.26 -PBDT0.440.12 267 PBT0.430.11 291 NP0.310.10 210

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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