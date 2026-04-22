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Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 245.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 3:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 883.92 crore

Net profit of Sangam (India) rose 245.27% to Rs 32.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 883.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 734.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 159.75% to Rs 82.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 3234.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2856.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales883.92734.30 20 3234.532856.95 13 OPM %11.517.86 -9.928.56 - PBDT71.2544.31 61 214.84165.33 30 PBT46.7514.46 223 119.4850.84 135 NP32.879.52 245 82.6031.80 160

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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