Sangam India rises as Q4 PAT skyrockets 245% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Sangam India jumped 3.38% to Rs 555.50 after its consolidated net profit zoomed 245.27% to Rs 32.87 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 9.52 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 20.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 883.93 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 45.09 crore in Q4 FY26, up 252.26% as against Rs 12.80 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 98 crore in Q4 FY26, up 40.7% YoY. EBITDA margin jumped to 11.2% in Q4 FY26, compared with 9.3% in Q4 FY25.

Ram Pal Soni, Founder & Chairman, Sangam India, said, FY26 has been a landmark year for Sangam (India), driven by disciplined strategic execution, a higher proportion of value-added product (VAP) segments, and a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. We achieved a 12.9% YoY revenue growth, reaching Rs 3,243 crore, supported by healthy volume expansion and sustained demand across key domestic and global markets.

Our gross margin of 40.1% reflects continued efforts toward cost optimization, operational efficiency, and an improved product mix. PAT increased to Rs. 83 crore and margins expanding by 240 basis points, reflecting the combined impact of operating leverage, better cost control, and an improved business mix. Strategic milestones marked our progress during the year: Continued expansion in renewable energy initiatives, including key power agreements. Strengthened global footprint, with exports reaching an all-time high of Rs 1,167 crore, reflecting deeper market penetration. We also maintain a strong liquidity position with treasury investment and cash and cash equivalent of Rs 195 crore, providing financial flexibility and reinforcing balance sheet resilience. As we look ahead, our focus remains clear: to further strengthen our position as a trusted, integrated textile player, creating long-term value through innovation, operational agility, sustainability, and a customer-centric growth strategy.