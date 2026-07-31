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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit rises 29.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanghvi Movers consolidated net profit rises 29.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 379.67 crore

Net profit of Sanghvi Movers rose 29.82% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 50.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 379.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 273.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales379.67273.36 39 OPM %33.0536.41 -PBDT126.2399.63 27 PBT87.6468.25 28 NP65.2550.26 30

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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