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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.42 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.42 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Sales decline 44.87% to Rs 25.31 crore

Net loss of Sanginita Chemicals reported to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 44.87% to Rs 25.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.3145.91 -45 OPM %-43.261.74 -PBDT-10.920.64 PL PBT-11.380.10 PL NP-11.420.11 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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