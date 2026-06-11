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Sanguine Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Sanguine Media reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 0.100.12 -17 OPM %-100.00-150.00 -0-133.33 - PBDT-0.01-0.03 67 0-0.16 100 PBT-0.01-0.03 67 0-0.16 100 NP-0.01-0.03 67 0-0.16 100

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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