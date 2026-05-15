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Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit declines 74.89% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 27.34% to Rs 13.21 crore

Net profit of Sanjivani Paranteral declined 74.89% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.34% to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.31% to Rs 6.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.04% to Rs 68.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.2118.18 -27 68.6770.10 -2 OPM %11.8814.36 -15.0114.76 - PBDT1.862.84 -35 10.6110.97 -3 PBT1.202.65 -55 9.3910.35 -9 NP0.552.19 -75 6.698.09 -17

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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