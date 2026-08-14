Sanjivani Paranteral consolidated net profit rises 43.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.26% to Rs 23.84 croreNet profit of Sanjivani Paranteral rose 43.93% to Rs 2.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.26% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.8417.89 33 OPM %17.4914.76 -PBDT3.972.46 61 PBT3.322.30 44 NP2.491.73 44
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