Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 14.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.96% to Rs 21.86 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 14.89% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.96% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.8639.0110.025.082.041.841.441.261.080.94

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