Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 14.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 43.96% to Rs 21.86 croreNet profit of Sanmit Infra rose 14.89% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.96% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.8639.01 -44 OPM %10.025.08 -PBDT2.041.84 11 PBT1.441.26 14 NP1.080.94 15
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