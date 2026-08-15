Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 14.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 14.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:35 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 43.96% to Rs 21.86 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 14.89% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.96% to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.8639.01 -44 OPM %10.025.08 -PBDT2.041.84 11 PBT1.441.26 14 NP1.080.94 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alka Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

AURUS GEM CORPORATION standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Centenial Surgical Suture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Metalloys standalone net profit rises 291.67% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

Next Story